City players charm Chitembwe

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

NEW Harare City coach Lloyd Chitembwe has been impressed by the squad’s attitude and work ethic.

Just two days into the job, the gaffer has a reason to believe the team can retain their top-flight league status.

“So far, so good, I am very impressed by the attitude and the motivation levels in the club are very high,’’ said Chitembwe.

“If anything, the talent is there but what is more important is the football intelligence level.

“I have been talking to the boys and I have been telling them that nothing less than football intelligence is acceptable.

“It takes football intelligence to know why one makes mistakes and know how well one can correct those mistakes.

“That’s the basic foundation of any serious football club. We have been hitting hard on that.

“The enthusiasm is unbelievable, the players are very coach-able, they do not resist the information and they accept new aspects.

“That has really excited me the most.’’

He acknowledged he faces a huge task, especially given the dry patch the team has been experiencing.

“It’s very important not to look much into the past. All teams go through those (winless) phases.

“It is not a permanent phase, we can still prove that.

“What should be permanent is our being in the Premier League. Our target and aspiration is to make sure that this season we avoid relegation and then serious football business will start next year.

“This is the reason why I am here. It is because I analysed everything and saw that it’s doable.”

Chitembwe’s charge face Highlanders on Sunday at Barbourfields just a week after the gaffer masterminded a 2-1 win over the Bulawayo giants when he was in charge of CAPS United.

Highlanders haven’t tasted defeat in seven home matches.

“We are anticipating a very difficult match considering Highlanders are a very big football institution in the country.

“But, we want to make sure that we go out there and be as competitive as we can,” said Chitembwe.

Harare City won the reverse tie 3-1 at Rufaro.

Like this: Like Loading...