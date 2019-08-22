PASUWA CONCERNED ABOUT FATIGUE

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa is concerned about fatigue on his homecoming mission with Malawian football giants Nyasa Big Bullets.

They face FC Platinum in the first round, second leg tie of the CAF Champions League tomorrow at Barbourfields.

The 49-year-old led Dynamos to four league titles on the bounce and took the Warriors to the 2017 AFCON finals.

Pasuwa and his Malawian outfit arrived yesterday in the City of Kings after a long road trip from Blantyre.

They left Blantyre on Wednesday by road, had a stopover in Harare and conducted a loosening session before progressing to Bulawayo.

Pasuwa fears Malawian international forward Chiukepo Msowoya might not make it for the big game after sustaining a hamstring strain.

“So far so good but fatigue, we trained in the morning and you could see the legs are heavy, but we are trying our best to see how we can manage this with the doctors,” he said yesterday.

“We have one player, Chiukepo Msowoya, he could not train, he only got involved for two to three minutes, he is down with a hamstring injury and that is a setback for our side.

“But the other 21 guys we brought, I think they are okay, we will have to see tomorrow at training.

“Today, we trained on a grass pitch, just like Barbourfields, and you could see the players are trying to adapt, the ball was moving slowly.

“But we hope by Saturday the boys will be fresh enough to do the job.’’

Meanwhile, FC Platinum arrived in Bulawayo yesterday after a short trip from Zvishavane.

