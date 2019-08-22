Hararians spoilt for choice

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

WITH an array of events lined up, this weekend seems to have the busiest days and nights of the month in Harare.

Coupled with the biggest annual agricultural exhibition, Hararians will be spoilt for choice this weekend.

Various activities are lined up today and tomorrow at the annual Harare Agricultural Show at the Exhibition Park Grounds where exhibitors and entertainers will showcase their products.

Radio stations and entertainment companies will provide fun for show goers during the two days with a music clash dubbed “Show Cup Clash” scheduled for tomorrow at City Sports Centre.

The clash will see dancehall musicians competing for supremacy.

Freeman album launch

Dancehall singer Freeman will tomorrow launch his eighth album “Gango” at Old Hararians Sports Club where Tocky Vibes, Baba Harare, Kadijah, Nutty O, Diana Samkange and Magikkal are expected to take to the stage.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom-based disc jockey and music promoter, Kivo Santana, is today expected to arrive in Harare ahead of the album launch.

He is expected to share the stage with Soul Jah Love, Tocky Vibes, Trevor Dongo, Baba Harare and fellow DJs Fydale, Abisha Palmer, King Alfred and Too Bad.

On Sunday, Kivo is expected to grace the Uptown-Ghetto Link-up at Motor Action Sports where another UK-based music promoter, King Alfred, will be having a birthday bash.

Braai Out

Kingfisher Park will once again come to life with the second edition of the Braai Out Zimbabwe tomorrow.

Besides the usual braai and booze, revellers will be treated to a cocktail of music from Ammara Brown, dancehall chanter Bazooker, Ti Gonzi, and Vimbai Zimuto among other musicians.

Open Mic

Emerging artistes will once again converge at the recently-introduced Open Mic sessions at Jason Mphepo Little Theatre.

Performers lined up for the day include poets Hupepe Chule, Metaphoric Overdose and Sta.

The event will kick-off at 2pm tomorrow.

Acoustic Night

Remember the great mbira songbird Chiwoniso Maraire, greatly missed as she is.

Tomorrow her music will be reincarnated through her daughter, Chengeto Brown, when she performs at an acoustic set at National Gallery of Zimbabwe’s Artisana Gallery Café tomorrow night.

VIP Rhumba Night at Zimcafe

The exquisite joint will this and every Friday night host rhumba nights with Diamond Musica staging a show tonight.

Zimcafe management said VIP Rhumba Night will be exclusively for the mature and the genre’s enthusiasts.

Harare Colour Run

All set for the Harare Colour Sprint festival to be held tomorrow at the Borrowdale Race Course. Participants at the festival are expected to bring bubbles float, while host of the event will provide goodie bag, which will have an official foam run T-shirt, headbands and powdered paint among others.

