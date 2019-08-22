South Korean tour operator wants to sell Zimbabwe tourism to Asia

“We’re very ready as a tourism industry and we’re expecting to meet up with a lot of buyers who will bring Zimbabwe as a destination back on the map” she said.

“When the buyers come and buy from Zimbabwe not from South Africa buying Zimbabwe or Uganda or any other country it builds confidence for the buyers or source markets to say we’ve seen what they have in store”, said Murasiranwa.

“There is going to be some familiarisation tours where we receive buyers show them what we have in terms of hotels and activities that we encourage them to spend more than the days that they are spending because they can see there is so much to do in Zimbabwe that they cannot just book for a day and leave Zimbabwe,” she said.

Murasiranwa said they were excited for the Sanganai/Hlanganai and thanked Zimbabwe Tourism Authority for putting together the world expo.

ZTA Head of Corporate Affairs, Godfrey Koti, confirmed that over 250 exhibitors have registered with about 20 countries having confirmed their participation including India, China, Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana and Mozambique.

“This is going to be a three-day event in which we are trying to promote Zimbabwe for MICE, which is Meetings, Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions.

“We are promoting Zimbabwe as a MICE destination where people come and converge.

They must also take this opportunity to do business and we want to use this event to further promote that idea, especially with the fact that this exposition is registered under the United Nations World Tourism Organisation calendar,” he said.

IOL