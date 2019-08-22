Sables ready for the Cranes

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Sables have been urged to guard against complacency when they host Uganda in the return leg of the Victoria Cup this weekend.

Zimbabwe currently enjoys an unbeaten run – stretching over three matches – having overcome all three of their opponents – Kenya, Zambia and Uganda – so far in the competition.

Uganda looks to be their next victims when the two teams clash at the Machinery Exchange Stadium (Harare Sports Club) – this Saturday.

However, Sables team manager, Jason Maritz, is well aware of the threat the Cranes pose, and has assured the nation that they will leave no stone unturned in preparation for the match.

“We are currently in camp preparing for Uganda, and are well aware that it will not be an easy match for us,” said Maritz.

“At the back of our minds, we know that the race for the championship is enough motivation for everyone to come at us harder.

“We have had a little bit more time to prepare for them (Uganda) and will be ready for another intense encounter. The Cranes are a tough side and they are coming for us. We are not taking this game lightly and will polish on our previous mistakes.”

Zimbabwe has been hit by a number of injuries that will result in a few team changes.

Previously the team lost Brendon Mandivenga who was the skipper at the time and he continues to be out for this match and possibly the rest of the competition.

Explosive centre Takudzwa Chieza has not recovered from a hamstring strain and will not be available for the Cranes fixture.

Tentatively, stalwart flanker Blithe Mavesera could miss out on the match because of a groin sprain, while Matthew McNab is also not available for selection due to injury. Camron Harris who had been called in for this match’s training squad is also injured and ruled out.

The Sables have called on Saope Soko, a centre playing for the London Irish Wild Geese, which is a feeder team to the London Irish first team and could use the services of another loose forward in Dylan Grogan who plays either as a lock or a flanker.

Sables Training squad: Tatenda Rwenyu, Royal Mwale, Tyran Fagan, David Makanda, Keith Murray, Matthew Mandioma, Cameron Harrison, Godwin Mangenje, George Saungweme, Blithe Mavesere, Brian Nyuade, Biselele Tshamala, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Aiden Burnett, Hilton Mudariki, Ernest Mudzengerere, Jeremiah Jaravaza, Dudlee White-Sharpley, Takudzwa Chieza, Martin Mangongo, Chibuwe Ngoni, Daniel Capsopoulos, Shingirai Katsvere, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Rufaro Chikwaira and Tari Mugariri.

