BREAKING: Likukuma removed as ZTA boss

Africa Moyo Deputy News Editor

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive Mrs Rita Likukuma has been removed from her position under unclear circumstances.

Sources say the removal relates to the way she bungled the retrenchment of about 35 employees early July.

At the time of the retrenchment, ZTA said the move was in line with good corporate governance and the need to cut the wage bill.

But in a dramatic u-turn, Mrs Likukuma reinstated all the affected employees citing the need to follow due process,which the Retrenchment Board had suggested was not observed.

Some board members said Mrs Likukuma had not consulted them by the time of retrenching the employees.

Close sources said the move to reinstate the 35 employees came after pressure from other board members.

ZTA acting board chairperson Dr Precious Sibiya told The Herald this afternoon that Mrs Likukuma had been removed as CE and recalled to the board.

Before assuming the position of acting ZTA chief executive, she was a board member.

More to follow . . .

