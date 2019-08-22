ICC pays tribute to Peter Chingoka

Peter Chingoka

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was today saddened to learn of the death of Peter Chingoka after the former Zimbabwe cricket chief died at the age of 65.

Chingoka had a long career as a cricket administrator, including as the president of the Zimbabwe Cricket Union (as Zimbabwe Cricket was called then) from 1992 to 2014, where he assumed the title of Chairman in 2001 and significantly contributed to the game’s development across Africa. He also was a member of the ICC Board during that time.

In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “The death of Mr. Chingoka is sad news for the cricket world. He was widely acknowledged as an important leader in cricket in Zimbabwe and was a respected member of the ICC Board.

“It was with great sadness that we learnt of his death. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

