 Pasuwa is back in town

Langton Nyakwenda

KALISTO PASUWA is worried his Nyasa Big Bullets players might suffer from fatigue after the Malawian champions travelled by road from Blantyre to Harare on Wednesday.

After travelling for about 600 km, Nyasa Bullets who face Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum in a Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg at Barbourfields in Bulawayo on Saturday, arrived in Harare around at 7PM on Wednesday.

They trained at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday morning before heading off to Bulawayo by road in the afternoon.

Nyasa Bullets, who use an artificial turf at their Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre are expected to get a feel of the grass pitch at Barbourfields on Friday afternoon.

Pasuwa, who led the Bullets to a 0-0 draw against FC Platinum in the first leg fears fatigue might creep into his charges ahead of the decisive second leg.

“So far so good but it’s the fatigue side of it, we trained in the morning (Thursday) and you could see the legs are heavy.

“We are trying our best and see how we can manage this with the doctors,” Pasuwa told the media on Thursday afternoon.

“We have one player Msowoya (Chiukepo), he didn’t even train, he has a hamstring and that’s a setback on our side.

“With the other guys, the 21 we are have, they are okay, we will have to see tomorrow (Friday) when we train in the pitch we are using for the match.

“Today (Thursday) we trained on the grass surface and also the grass was as good as BF and you could see some of the boys trying to adapt to it but the speed was slow. We will see again when we train at Barbourfields,” added Pasuwa.

Pasuwa’s youthful side played a neat passing game in the first leg in Malawi and his team is fancying its chances of progressing to the next round where either UD Songo of Mozambique or Simba Stars of Tanzania are awaiting.

Nyasa Big Bullets have over five players who play for the Malawian national team.

