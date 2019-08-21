Gospel Gomo musician courts Mhere brothers

Talent Gore Arts Reporter

Blessing Gomo, who left Zimdancehall for gospel music, has enlisted the services of Mhere brothers — Mathias and Daniel — on his second album “Muroti”.

Gomo, who launched the album in the capital last week, said he roped in the Mhere brothers after realising the need for collective effort in preaching the word of God.

“I started my music career singing Zimdancehall, which was being appreciated among Zimbabwean youths during that time. I then turned to gospel.

“It was when I discovered that it needed gospel musicians to come together and preach the word of God,” he said.

Gomo turned to gospel when he relocated to South Africa sometime in 2012.

“I turned to gospel music after a friend invited me to church during my first days of staying in South Africa. I received a calling which saw me starting to write gospel songs.

“It took me a long time working on gospel songs until I decided to go into the studio. I then released my first album “Ngariende” in 2015,” he said.

Gomo featured Daniel Mhere on song “Zvese Ndezvedu”, which have an accompanying video and Mathias Mhere on “Kudenga Kuna Mwari”.

“I have been following the Mhere brothers for a very long time and come to know that they possess so much talent.

“We need each other as gospel musicians so that we take the gospel music to greater heights,” he said.

Other tracks on his album are “Ndatumwa Neshoko”, “Gore Renyasha”, “Meso eJaya”, “Mutsvene”, “Sarai Muchengetane”, “Basa Rangu” and “Abrama”.

Sungura musicians Romeo Gasa and Blessing Shumba graced Gomo’s album launch.

