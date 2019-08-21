Ignore MDC-A demo calls, Mutare urged

Takunda Maodza in Mutare

THE people of Manicaland Province have been urged to ignore the call by MDC-Alliance to demonstrate against the Government here today and expend their energy on turning around the economic fortunes of a province trying to recover from the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai.

The cyclone claimed hundreds and destroyed infrastructure worth close to a billion dollars.

MDC-Alliance is mobilising its supporters for a demonstration in Mutare having failed in other cities including Harare and Bulawayo.

Addressing a Press conference yesterday, Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba said the province was focused on projects to uplift the people’s lives and not on destructive demonstrations.

“I am appealing to the people of Manicaland to remain calm, composed, and disciplined in the face of loud calls by the MDC-A and their sponsors to go into the streets and demonstrate against the democratically elected Government,” shesaid.

Minister Gwaradzimba said it was a shame that the MDC-A was organising demonstrations in a province mourning the loss of loved ones to Cyclone Idai.

She thanked well-wishers helping in the reconstruction of the affected areas, mainly Chipinge and Chimanimani districts.

“The province is already implementing the plans to address the hardships caused by the Cyclone Idai disaster, and is currently undertaking reconstruction of permanent road works and bridges including other big developmental projects such as Sakubva Urban Renewal, Gemmology Centre, road network construction, irrigation development, to mention just a few.

“These projects have already been approved by Government,” said Minister Gwaradzimba.

She said such Government efforts put to shame the MDC-A’s plans to destabilise the province through street demonstrations.

She appealed to the people of Manicaland to rally behind President Mnangagwa’s efforts to turn Vision 2030 into a reality.

“If there are any issues with the Government, His Excellency, the President Dr E.D Mnangagwa, is on record inviting every leader of political parties that took part in the last general election to come forth and dialogue under the banner of Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD). As a result of this effort, great strides have been made through dialoguing of progressive parties,” added Minister Gwaradzimba.

She implored transport operators, business and the public to carry out their duties unhindered today.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is on high alert to maintain law and order and ensure that people will continue with their business unperturbed. Anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with swiftly and effectively. I urge you to report any form of intimidation that may infringe on other people’s rights,” said Minister Gwaradzimba.

She implored the people of Manicaland to have faith in policies being crafted by the new dispensation to put the country on a firm economic recovery trajectory.

