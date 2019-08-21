Kasukuwere acquitted of criminal charges

Former Local Government, Public Works and National Housing minister Saviour Kasukuwere

Former ZANU PF Political Commissar is a free man after a High judge ruled that the magistrate who handled the case was conflicted and was used by other forces.

In a snippet judgement posted by Patrick Zhuwao on Twitter the Justice Chitapi said the magistrate, “openly confessed that he was conducting the proceedings under pressure from certain persons. He was therefore not independent and impartial as his duties required him to be.”

One Ranganai Chiwara warned Kasukuwere not to think that the current government has forgiven him.

“Mukoma even if you are Freeman please, it’s high time you organise yourself and start it all again.They will always find something for you… Lacoste foot soldiers are keen and determined…the battle has not finished.All the best bhudhi,” Chiwara said.

Kasukuwere who has been in court over corruption allegations fled the country in November 2017 after a bloody coup that was waged by the members of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces.

Among other crimes he was accused on parceling out land to Grace Mugabe’s sister.

