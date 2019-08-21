Be responsible, civil servants urged

Norman Muchemwa

Civil servants have been urged to be responsible in discharging their duties and serve the people diligently for better service delivery.

This was said by President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday morning when he launched the Public Service Commission 2019-2020 strategic plan at the Harare Institute of Technology.

President Mnangagwa and Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Sekai Nzenza, Dr Vincent Hungwe (chairperson of the Public Service Commision) and Minister of State for Harare Oliver Chidhau during the launch of Public Service Commission strategic plan in Harare Wednesday. Picture by John Manzongo

The strategic plan is to facilitate the establishment and management of a devolved system of public administration that effectively leads and propels Zimbabwe to greater heights of sustainable and inclusive social and economic growth and prosperity for all citizens.

Addressing delegates who attended the launch of the strategic plan, President Mnangagwa said, “It gives me great pleasure to launch the Public Service Commission’s Strategic Plan for the period 2019-2020.

“I challenge civil servants to be responsible and good at listening, thinking and executing their tasks and roles with efficiency. I equally challenge civil servants to constantly re-mould their commitment to serve people,” the President said.

He added, “Foundations are the key to organisational strategic positioning. I am, therefore, pleased that the Commission’s Strategic Plan is anchored on foundational values, without which any organisation would be shaky.

“The emphasis on all encompassing culture change that spans the full range from ethics to efficiency, is commendable, for we cannot have one without the other,” he said.

The President also urged public officials to shun all forms of corruption.

The Public Service Commission is an arm of the Executive, created in terms of Section 202 of the Constitution, Amendment (No 20) Act 2013. This section provides for the establishment and composition of the Public Service Commission and states that; “ There is a Public Service Commission consisting of a chairperson and deputy chairperson; and a minimum of two and a maximum of five other members; appointed by the President.”

Section 199 of the Constitution provides that there is a single civil service, which is responsible for the administration of Zimbabwe and an Act of Parliament must provide for the organisation, structure, management, regulation, discipline and, subject to section 203, the conditions of service of members of the civil service. This Act is the Public Service Act {Chapter 16:04}.

The President also took the opportunity to commission 25 buses that will be used by the Public Service Commission on top of the already existing 58 buses.

