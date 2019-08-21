Mbeu re-germinates

Andrew Moyo

When there is talk of Afro-fusion artistes making moves on the local entertainment front, Mbeu is one of the names that pops up. No surprise there, considering the talent the young man has.

The musician’s reputation has been growing by the day and it seems like he has no intention of slowing down with his fans set to be treated to new music when he launches his third album at Theatre in the Park on August 30.

Titled “The Mhodzi Diaries 1”, the 10-track album promises to be a masterpiece with the artiste having trusted the genius of Mono Mukundu behind the production.

Mbeu, real name Ashton Nyahora, said he had tried to come up with a fresh sound on the new project.

“With this being my third album, I decided to switch it up a bit so that I give my fans something unique and what I can say is that I am really happy with the outcome,” said Mbeu.

“The whole album was produced by Mono Mukundu so you are guaranteed of perfection when it comes to the sound quality. This is certainly Afro-fusion at its finest and I am confident with the depth of the instrumentation and vocals we managed to put together on this one.”

While collaboration has become the standard when it comes to spicing up albums, the Mhodzi Tribe front man decided to go it alone on this one.

He said that he did not feature other artistes as he wanted the music to have the Mhodzi signature through and through.

In explaining the title, he said “The album is like a book or rather a diary with stories that explore various issues that people face in life.

“For example we have ‘Kondo’ which addresses various marital issues and ‘Rirongere’ which is meant to inspire people to chase their dreams as they plan for a better tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Mbeu is set to give a teaser of the forthcoming album at The Sunday Mail Bridal Dinner to be held at the Rainbow Towers this Saturday.

Speaking about Saturday’s event, which will see 12 brides from 2018 walking away with an assortment of prizes, Zimpapers business development manager, Mrs Charity Gwata Chirume, commended the brides for their patience.

“We are grateful to our finalists who have been patient as we put our house in order and ensured that we stage another memorable event. We could have rushed through it earlier in the year but we waited until we were ready so that we would not lower our standards,” said Chirume.

She added that next year the bridal show would be taken to another level as The Sunday Mail seeks to up the standards of one of its flagship events.

For those who want to enter the Bride of the Year, they can do so by sending in their photos, of the bride and cake, to [email protected]

