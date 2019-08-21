My boys remain focused: Mapeza

Langton Nyakwenda

FC Platinum remain focused on the upcoming Caf Champions League preliminary round second leg fixture against Nyasa Big Bullets and will not be distracted by last weekend’s league 0-2 defeat at Triangle, their coach Norman Mapeza has said.

In a brief interview with The Sunday Mail Wednesday afternoon, Mapeza confirmed his boys still have the same desire to succeed in the Champions League.

FC Platinum host Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets, who are coached by former Dynamos gaffer Kalisto Pasuwa, in the return leg at Barbourfields on Saturday.

The first leg ended 0-0 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

However, FC Platinum suffered a huge psychological blow when they lost 0-2 against Triangle at Gibbo Stadium last Sunday, their fourth loss in the league this season.

But Mapeza feels that defeat won’t matter ahead of Saturday’s decisive encounter.

“Losing is part of the game. Nothing changes, we play our games with the same desire and hunger to win,” Mapeza said.

Once again, FC Platinum will be without star player Rodwell Chinyengetere who is yet to be cleared by Caf following his return from a short stint at Baroka FC in South Africa.

The Zimbabwean soccer kings need an outright win for them to progress to the first round where they are scheduled to meet either Simba Stars of Tanzania or UD Songo of Mozambique.

UD Songo and Simba Stars played out a goalless draw at the Estadio Chiveve in Beira on August 10. The return leg is set for Sunday in Tanzania.

Like this: Like Loading...