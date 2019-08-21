ZACC Goes After Supa Mandiwanzira & Metbank CEO Once Again

Supa Mandiwanzira and President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission has reportedly renewed investigations for ZANU PF legislator, Supa Mandiwanzira and Metbank CEO Ozias Bvute and former Net One board chair Alex Marufu.

The case is based on allegations made by former Net One CEO Reward Kangai who claimed that the trio was engaged in underhand dealings collapsing the telecommunications industry.

Back then, Mandiwanzira was the Minister of Information Technology, Postal and Courier Services. Kangai alleged that Mandiwanzira had authorised some Net One deals which prejudiced the nation of millions of United States dollars.

Zim Morning Post reports that Kangai this week met with ZACC chairperson, Loice Matanda-Moyo and urged them to expedite the case of the trio.

After much consideration of factors surrounding the case, the ZACC chair is said to have authorised a relaunch of investigations in the matter.

Kangai is reported to have revealed that some ZACC officers in the previous ZACC accepted kickbacks from the trio so as to ditch the case.

Kangai was fired from Net One by Mandiwanzira who was the Minister of the parent Ministry of ICT after a forensic report linked him to several underhand performances, including “flagrant disregard of procedural airtime distribution, salary payment and tenders”.

Mandiwanzira also fired the POTRAZ board and replaced it with a new one believed to be constituted by his loyal lieutenants.

More: Zim Morning Post