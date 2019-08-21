ZANU PF youth leader savages Jonathan Moyo

Lewis Matutu

ZANU PF deputy youth league boss Lewis Matutu has said former party spin doctor Professor Jonathan Moyo has not only lost relevance but has become a useless and permanent fugitive.

In a Twitter exchange that started when Prof Moyo posted a video that he presented at a Zanu-PF politburo meeting when Robert Mugabe was still President.

The video presentation accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa who was one of Mugabe’s deputies then, of a number of crimes including corruption, murder and forcing Godfrey Majonga who died recently to jump from a high rise building in Harare in 1987.

Matutu initially asked Prof Moyo why he was fighting to which he responded by attaching a pinned Tweet where the former Minister details how during the coup that removed Mugabe, armed soldiers had raided his home.

The Zanu-PF youth leader responded saying, “It’s time for you to realise that you are losing relevance day by day because you are fighting a personal fight, it Is all about time before you become useless and a permanent fugitive.”

Matutu went on to say Mugabe had become a liability hence his ejection from power.

“Mugabe was a liability to our country and a stumbling block to the economic development of Zimbabwe,” he said.