Banda shines at SARPCCO games

Norman Muchemwa

A constable in the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Frank Banda, proved that he was not only trained to handle criminals but is also lethal in the field of play as he outshined during the recently held Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO) games in Luanda, Angola.

Banda who plays for police outfit Black Mambas Football Club as an attacking midfielder was voted player of the tournament and top goal scorer with four goals from the five matches he played during the 10th edition of the SARPCCO games that ended last week.

The two-week games were officially opened on August 3 in grand style in Luanda and brought together nine member States from the Southern African Development Cooperation (Sadc) region namely Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Frank Banda (centre) showcasing his Golden Boot award in the company of teammates

A total of 866 sports men and women participated in seven sporting disciplines including soccer, netball, volleyball, darts, chess, tennis and athletics.

The SARPCCO games are an important intervention meant to compliment the already existing regional policing activities such as capacity building and training, workshops as well as bi-lateral and regional operations.

Although Zimbabwean soccer team came second, Banda is delighted by his performance.

He dedicated his success to overall team spirit that existed during the course of the games.

“I am overjoyed by my performance during this year’s edition of the SARPCCO games which is a confidence booster going forward,” said Banda.

“It was not easy especially playing away from home but by the grace of God and teamwork I managed to shine.”

Banda added, “I dedicate my success to my family, teammates, technical staff and the entire team Zimbabwe to the SARPCCO games.

Banda promised to keep the momentum back home for his team and promised more to come.

