Unknown Assailants Try To Petrol Bomb ZANU PF Central Committee Member

ZANU PF central committee member, Moses Gutu, is reported to have survived a suspected politically motivated attack by unknown assailants at his Mufaro farm in Nyanga.

While Gutu is said to have escaped unharmed, his wife Primrose Manyetu sustained deep cuts and a fractured hand with his son Kudakwashe also sustaining injuries.

The alleged attack is reported to have occurred 10:30 pm when a group of unknown people holding an axe, stones and petrol among other weapons wanted to kill him and family members as they tried to petrol bomb his house before breaking in.

Speaking after he had escaped from the attack, Gutu said:

People holding axes threatened to kill me before I escaped using another door. I failed to identify the perpetrators of violence but I am traumatised by the attack. I strongly suspect the attack is politically motivated.

Reports suggest that the assailants attacked Gutu’s wife upon realising that Gutu had escaped using another door. Gutu’s wife confirmed the attack saying that the eight assailants seemed to have come for Gutu.

She also revealed that four of them entered the house while the others remained outside destroying windows.

Primrose also revealed that those who entered the house were the ones who attacked her and Kudakwashe before rushing away fearing that they will be caught in action.

Police are said to be already seized with the matter.

More: ZBC News