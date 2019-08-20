BREAKING: Journalist Majonga dies

Sports Reporter

DANHIKO project deputy director and chairperson for the Danhiko Paralympic Games Godfrey Majonga has died.

Majonga passed away on Monday night at his home in Eastlea.

He was 62.

He was instrumental in the organisation of the Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games, which give an opportunity to people with disability to take part in sporting activities.

The Sports and Recreation Commission described the late Majonga as a versatile sports administrator.

“We have learnt with a deep sense of sorrow and sadness the passing on of Godfrey Majonga, Danhiko Sports Director.

“Godfrey was a versatile sports administrator who undoubtedly and unquestionably championed Sport for people living with a disability with immeasurable passion and vigour. The growth of the Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games was largely as a result of his immense contribution,” read the statement.

He is survived by his wife Grace and three children.

Mourners are gathered at number 20 Somerset, Eastlea in Harare.

