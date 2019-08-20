Bulawayo Deputy Mayo allegedly abducted and ‘shaved with glass’ re-emerges with handsome-looks

Bulawayo deputy mayor, Cllr Tinashe Kambarami’s photo after he was reportedly abducted has surfaced. His abductors reportedly used glass to shave his dreadlocks.

Kambarami was reportedly abducted ahead of the MDC Bulawayo demonstration that was scheduled to start at 1000 hours on Monday. The demonstration was however blocked by the police.

Cite @citezw quoted Councillor Arnold Batirai and posted:

MDC Provincial Youth Chairperson Cllr Tinashe Kambarami was allegedly abducted on Saturday night outside his residence. According to Cllr Arnold Batirai, Cllr Kambarami’s dreadlocks were shaved off using glass. He is receiving medical attention. #Asakhe@mdczimbabwe

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami

Kambarami was in the news recently over the suspension of Bulawayo Town Clerk, Christopher Dube.

The deputy mayor suspended the Clerk citing the Clerk’s failure to address the water crisis bedevilling the city and also maladministration of public funds.

The suspension was however reversed 24 hours later by the Mayor, Solomon Mguni who argued that the suspension would cause despondency in the council.

Some commentators have since argued that the crisis in the city was tribal in nature.

Both the government and the opposition MDC have instituted investigations into the matter.

