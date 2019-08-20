‘This is not Zim,’ mom in labour told by SA nurse before newborn fell to death

JOHANNESBURG – A newborn fell to his death at Mamelodi Hospital, east of Pretoria, after nurses allegedly refused to help his mother, who gave birth standing.

Theresa Ngwendu, 30, the Zimbabwean mother, told Sowetan yesterday she was rushed to the hospital a week ago as she was about to go into labour.

She said a nurse at the hospital refused to assist her on arrival and told her “this is not Zimbabwe”.

Her water broke inside the maternity ward around 6am.

“My baby came out while I was standing after the nurse refused to assist me. I was in pain while also bleeding,” Ngwendu

She said her baby fell head first onto the hospital floor and was immediately declared dead by the nursing staff afterwards.

Ngwendu said she had started bleeding inside the taxi on her way to the hospital. She was travelling with her husband, Tinashe Zisani.

She said the hospital was the closest one to her rented backroom in Nellmapius, across the railway line from Mamelodi.

“When I got inside the maternity ward, I told the nurse that I’m in pain, she just ignored me,” Ngwendu said.