Majonga dies

Norman Muchemwa

Veteran broadcaster and Danhiko deputy director and the chairperson of Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games, Godfrey Majonga, has died.

While details of his passing on are still sketchy, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services tweeted on his death Tuesday morning.

“We have learnt with sorrow and sadness the passing on of veteran broadcaster Mr Godfrey Majonga. Mr Majonga made immense contributions to the broadcasting industry as a broadcaster and later as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC). May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the Ministry announced.

More details to follow . . .

