Zim Agric Show roars to life

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show roared to life yesterday, with 518 exhibitors participating in this year’s event.

The show is running under the theme: “Technology, Innovation, Modernisation; Adopt, Accentuate, Accelerate.”

The event will be officially opened on Friday by a guest of honour who will be announced in due course.

As has become the norm on the first day, business was low with few people visiting the exhibition park. For the past few years, the first days have become family days as many parents prefer taking their children to the show when there is no congestion.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces and seed manufacturing company Seed Co were yesterday popular with visitors.

There are few cattle exhibitions at the livestock sector compared to the previous years, and this has been attributed to the processing of foot and mouth disease certificates, which is a requirement for participation.

The process is still underway and more cattle are expected to the show by mid-week.

Turnout is expected to increase today as students and pupils in school uniforms will have a free entry.

ZAS chief executive Dr Anxious Masuka said cattle were still coming for the show and by mid-week, the number of exhibitions in the livestock sector would have increased.

“This year we have 518 exhibitors compared to 537 last year.

“Marking a 3,6 percent decline and the space uptake has declined by one percent from 76 027 square metres to 75 153 square meters.

“We are humbled and elated by this turnout and level of support shown by exhibitors in the 17 business segments represented.

“The show is now a national event from the Harare Show to the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show. We have done extensive realignment to reflect the transition.

“We have also brought in the commercial dimension in the agriculture sector and added the rural livestock farmers’ competition at the livestock sector to support our artificial insemination project,” he said.

Some of the highlights of the show include the agribusiness conference tomorrow.

Entertainment at the show will also include daily fireworks, drum majorettes performances, and different artistes’ performances.

Show goers are paying $10 and children $7 to get into the showgrounds.

Like this: Like Loading...