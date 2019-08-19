Chitembwe joins City, to deputise Antipas in new Warriors setup

Langton Nyakwenda

It’s official, Lloyd Chitembwe is now the new Harare City coach after signing a contract with the Municipality side Monday afternoon.

Harare City have already posted Chitembwe and club secretary Mathew Marara’s pictures holding the contract on their Facebook page.

Chitembwe who presided over his last match in charge of Caps United, a 2-1 win over Highlanders on Sunday, has a daunting task of lifting City out of the relegation zone.

Harare City, who have been under the guidance of Mark Mathe since the departure of Mark Harrison a couple of weeks ago, lost 1-2 against Manica Diamonds last Saturday and are now sitting on position 15 on the log.

Chitembwe’s first match is coincidentally against Highlanders at Barbourfields on Sunday.

It means the highly respected gaffer will face Bosso twice in succession.

Meanwhile, Chitembwe and Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya will deputise Joey Antipas in the Warriors’ technical setup announced by the Zimbabwe Football Associtaion Monday afternoon.

“Acting on recommendations of technical development committee, The Zimbabwe Football Association executive committee has appointed Joey Antipas as the caretaker head coach of the senior men’s team until 31 December 2019.

“Under-23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe have been appointed as assistant coaches for the same period.

“Highlanders, Tembo Chuma is the new goalkeepers’ coach for the senior national team.

“All members of the technical team will remain with their Premier league clubs and only serve as national team coaches when there are assignments.

“Wellington Mpandare remains the Team Manager,” read a statement from Zifa.

The new technical team set-up comes in following, first the resignation of Sunday Chidzambga on the eve of back to back African Nations Championship qualifiers in August, and the dissolution of an interim technical team led by Rahman Gumbo.

The immediate task of the technical team is a two-legged preliminary World Cup qualifier against Somalia between 2 and 10 September 2019.

