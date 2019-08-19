Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

MDC-Alliance’s Court bid to quash a police order prohibiting their planned demonstrations, hit a brick wall after it was dismissed by the Bulawayo Magistrate

The MDC had appealed to have the Police Prohibition order set aside, but Bulawayo Provincial magistrate Tinashe Tashaya upheld the ban.

MDC had launched an appeal against a prohibition order issued by police in Bulawayo barring the opposition party from staging a demonstration in the city on Monday.

Police banned the demonstration saying it would likely result in “public disorder.”

However, MDC lodgeed an appeal at the Magistrate’s Court which was dismissed.