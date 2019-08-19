Mphoko goes on the run

Former President Phelekezela Mphoko

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) spokesperson John Makamure says Former VP president Phelekezela Mphoko is on the run.

“Mphoko was supposed to meet ZACC officials but he sped off at high speed. ZACC officials are on the ground trying to apprehend him.”

Moses Juma and non-executive director Davison Norupiri who were arrested by ZACC on allegations of defrauding the parastatal of US$1,3 million.

Last year Juma was sentenced to 30 months in jail for criminal abuse of office.

Mphoko has said he is not corrupt, and never stole anything during his time in office.

Mphoko said this during an interrogation by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officers at his house in Bulawayo on Friday.

“You know as I say, I am entitled to be respected like anybody. I never stole anything from anybody.

“I have a record of being generous together with my family; if at all there is anything I could have taken from people, there is nothing like that,” Mphoko said in a video posted by his daughter Siduduzile.