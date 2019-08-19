Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Kambarami abducted, dreadlocks shaved off using glass

Tinashe Kambarami

Online media portal CITEzw has reported that MDC Provincial Youth Chairperson and Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Cllr Tinashe Kambarami was allegedly abducted on Saturday night outside his residence.

Quoting Councillor Arnold Batirai the portal said Kambarami’s dreadlocks were shaved off using glass.

He is said to be receiving medical attention.

The alleged abduction comes at a time when there was a highly anticipated mass demonstration called by the MDC.

The demonstrations were banned by the police through a prohibition order.

Kambarami and other councillors from Mashonaland suspended Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube without pay.

This is a developing story.

