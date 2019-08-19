‘Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections’

Former Higher Education Minister Prof Moyo has loyalists in the military

Professor Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed that the military was behind his loss in the 2013 election where the Tsholotsho North seat was won by the then MDC candidate Rosemary Nkomo.

Jonathan Moyo had posted on Twitter that, “These are the wages of rigging by the military, which now rigs elections in the rural areas brazenly and openly. For ZANU PF to keep winning, it needs the military to keep rigging, and the rural areas to remain rural. ZANU PF has no future in an urbanized and developed Zimbabwe. Zero!”

When asked by one user whether the army started rigging post November 2017 coup Moyo said, “Of course not. I was a victim of their rigging on 2013 and I took them to court all the way up to the Supreme Court. I also took George Chiweshe to court in 2008 over rigging issues. Needless to say I lost the court battles. But aluta continua!”

In 2008, the army waged a bloodbath campaign for ZANU PF ahead of the Presidential run off after the then President Robert Mugabe came second to the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

The violence was never seen in Zimbabwe since the Matabeleland genocide that claimed lives of 20 000 citizens.