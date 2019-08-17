Freeman serves ‘Gango’ this Saturday

Zion Divaris

WITH no new albums coming from the usual heavyweight disruptors Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah and Suluman Chimbetu —Zim dancehall superstars have positioned themselves to fill the void.

Hard on the heels of Soul Jah Love’s “Zviri Pandiri Zvihombe”, Freeman will this Saturday unleash an assortment of musical genres packaged in a 10-track album titled “Gango”.

While most album launches usually take place in the respective artistes’ strongholds, particularly Mbare, Freeman is taking his album launch to Old Hararians Sports Club.

Backed by one of the biggest funders of arts in Zimbabwe, Nash Paints, Freeman’s new album is not 100 percent Zim dancehall. It carries some Afro-pop sounds, among other beats.

“A gango is a popular dish in Zimbabwe. It comprises of a variety of meats mixed in a single pot. This is exactly what I’m serving — different types of beats and genres. Different producers and artistes feature on the album,” explained Freeman, real name Emegy Sylvester Chizanga.

He said Old Hararians Sports Club will accommodate both his hard-core dancehall fans as well as the high-end market.

“It’s not a secret that some of our fans can’t come to our shows because of the venues we choose. Together with my management and partners, Nash Paints, we decided on a venue that is accessible to both segments of music lovers.

“Ghetto youths can get their kombis or even walk from town to Old Hararians, just as they would do to get to Glamis or Harare Gardens. At the same time, our high-end clients who worry about their safety and their property will also be catered for. We chose this venue because we get to cater for everyone and can guarantee their security,” said Freeman, aka the HKD boss.

Freeman’s 10-track album will be launched with the support of an array of artistes that are billed to perform.

Among those expected to take to the stage are chanters Soul Jah Love, Tocky Vibes, Guspy Warrior, Sniper and Da Ruler, Nutty O, Trevor Dongo and South African superstar Donald to name just a few.

Nash Paints’ representative said they have done their homework and preparations are at an advanced stage.

“There is going to be a proper sound system, stage and lighting. People come to shows for the music and to see their stars, we want to give them that. But we also want to give people peace of mind while they dance the night away, their security will be guaranteed, as well as that of their cars.

“Our security will be tight. I urge music fans to come through and enjoy this lifetime experience,” said a spokesperson for Nash Paints.

But will the “Wekwedu” hit-maker’s “Gango” satisfy the different musical tastes that Chef Freeman is offering through his “culinary” skills?

Wonder no more, Saturday is just around the corner.

Like this: Like Loading...