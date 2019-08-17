Sadc chair calls for sanctions removal

New Sadc chair Dr John Magufuli, who has just taken over from Namibian President Hage Geingob, has called for the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe, arguing that the country has since “opened a new chapter”.

In his acceptance speech and keynote address after the official ceremonial handover of the chairmanship, President Magufuli also called for Sadc members states to speak with one voice on the issue of sanctions against Harare.

The embargo, he also added, was not only affecting Zimbabwe, but the Sadc region as a whole.

More to follow . . .

