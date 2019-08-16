Khama Billiat not leaving Kaizer Chiefs

JOHANNESBURG. — Khama Billiat’s agent insists that his player will not be leaving South African Premiership football giants Kaizer Chiefs in this transfer window despite intense speculation linking the forward with a move back to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns confirmed earlier this week that talks with Chiefs are ongoing for the transfer of the Zimbabwean international, but Amakhosi manager Bobby Motaung denied that the Soweto giants have engaged their rivals.

Michael Ngobeni of M Sport Management, who represents Billiat, has set the record straight on why the 28-year-old has been missing from Chiefs’ starting line-up in their first two league games of the season.

Ngobeni said in quotes published by Soccer Laduma: “Khama is carrying a slight knock from the Soweto Derby match against Orlando Pirates.

“He is still at Chiefs and is their player. It is not a very bad injury and he should be back on the field soon. He is going to be back on the field for Chiefs and he is not going anywhere.

“Khama will be playing for Chiefs again this season and he is going nowhere. Sundowns never called me to discuss a move for Khama to the club.”

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has confirmed that Billiat will be available for the team’s next game, which will be against SuperSport United on August 24.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United forward Bradley Grobler has hailed their Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo for his tactical acumen after the 3-0 victory over Orlando Pirates on Wednesday evening. Grobler, who netted a brace in the commanding win at the Mbombela Stadium, gave credit to Tembo for the win. The Masatsatsantsa striker said Tembo had made a “bold decision” to switch up the formation, which Grobler believes was the key factor behind the success.

“Last week we struggled a bit and the coach made a bold decision to change our formation tonight. I think it paid off,” said Grobler.

The SuperSport striker then reserved special praise for Sipho Mbule. Mbule’s quality has never been in doubt, but his “lack of focus”, according to Tembo, saw him earning just four appearances for the Pretoria-based club last season. Mbule showed his talent when coming on for the last half an hour against Sundowns and didn’t disappoint after being rewarded with a starting berth against Pirates.

“Massive credit to the boys and one special mention to Sipho Mbule. He’s coming (in) at a difficult time. He’s been outstanding at training. I think he showed tonight why he’s in the team. Well done to him.”

Grobler has attributed his own impressive performance mainly to working hard in training. “In the league you get chances like that, it’s something I’ve worked on lately; looking for those little opportunities. I haven’t scored as many goals as I wanted to and I needed to capitalise on moments like that. It’s just a mental thing, being sharp and working hard at training. I think it paid off tonight,” he said. — Sport24.

