BREAKING: Chief Ndiweni jailed for 18 months

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

CHIEF Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni was on Friday jailed to an effective 18 months while his 23 subjects were ordered to perform 525 hours of community service.

Ndiweni (54) and 23 other villagers pleaded not guilty to damaging Mr Fetti Mbele’s property but they were convicted by Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Gladmore Mushove.

They were all sentence to 24 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended for five years on condition that they do not commit a similar offence during that period.

While the chief’s 23 subjects had the remaining 18 months wholly suspended on condition that they perform community service, Chief Ndiweni was not given that option and will now serve an effective 18 months in jail for the offence

