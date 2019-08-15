Mutare buys US$100 000 skip truck

Wimbainashe Zhakata Mutare Correspondent

MUTARE City Council has bought its first skip truck which will ensure regular collection of garbage in high refuse generating areas.

City of Mutare spokesperson Mr Spren Mutiwi confirmed the development in an interview with The Herald yesterday.

“We have bought our first skip truck. We have already identified high refuse generating sites in Mutare. These are Green Market and Sakubva Produce Market,” he said.

Mr Mutiwi said there was need to buy the truck to counter the spread of diseases in areas that produce a lot of refuse.

“We never used to have a truck that was compatible to carry a skip bin. The one that we now have is capable of doing more. All this is meant to clean our town and avoid the breeding of diseases,” said Mr Mutiwi.

Council intends to buy more skip trucks.

“One truck is not enough we are working on securing 20 trucks but with eight we can do a lot of refuse collection. Over US$100 000 was used to buy the truck. If it was not for economic hardships we could have procured more in a short space of time,” added Mr Mutiwi.

Council plans to buy two more trucks this month.

“We expect to get two more trucks by the end of this month. As a local authority this is a step in the right direction,” said Mr Mutiwi.

