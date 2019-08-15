Pastor releases debut album

Rebecca Kabaya Arts Reporter

Upcoming gospel artiste and writer Tariro Nyamuyaruka has released a six-track debut album titled “Mirai Neni”.

Nyamuyaruka, who is also a pastor in Unity Apostolic Church, started singing in high school and church.

“I started singing in high school. I later got married and became a pastor at Unity Apostolic Church where most of my church-mates even request me to sing in church.

“My family gave me the inspiration to record after I recorded a single titled “Mirai Neni”, which was for church fundraising,” she said.

Nyamuyaruka said the album “Mirai Neni”, produced by Lyghton Ngolombi was recorded at Light-on Studios in Chitungwiza.

“The album has six tracks, which include Mira Neni”, a song which is all about asking God to stand with us in our trying times, “Zita RaJesu”, a song that is simply praising God for all the wonders He does in our lives, “Dai Jesu Achioneka”, “Korona”, “Ndibatei” and “Mbiri Kugwayana,” she revealed.

Nyamuyaruka stressed that her two daughters have the same talent with hers, therefore, they were backing vocalists in some of her songs in the album.

She also said she used to be afraid of letting the world hear her voice and she ended up getting depressed.

“I was one person who didn’t believe in herself. I used to think that singing for people is not in me.

“What amazed me was the connection with God I felt whenever I sang in church, and whenever I failed to sing because of pressure I would find myself crying and feeling sad from within,” she said.

Asked what her fans should expect from her now that she has released her first album, Nyamuyaruka said already she has written songs, which only need to be recorded and soon she will be releasing a single track.

Like this: Like Loading...