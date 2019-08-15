Film chronicles varsity life

Kundai Marunya Arts Correspondent

Having been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student Melissa Magombedze will redeem herself in a short film that unpacks varsity life.

Magombedze, who shot to fame featuring in a social media clip, on which her friends were assaulting a cheating boyfriend is starring in “The Weekend Special”, a production that outlines how peer pressure derails life at universities.

Having experienced negative effects of her actions, which were a result of peer pressure, Magombedze feels she is best positioned to tell the story.

“Many girls get involved in immoral acts because of peer pressure, the fear of being left behind and envy for their peers. Though I did not beat up anyone in that video, my association with something that is against my principles and what I stand for as a devout Christian is regrettable, and I will live every day to atone for my actions and teach others not to get mixed up in similar situations,” she said.

Magombedze said she is honoured to be part of the film.

“It is such a great honour to be given a role as I would want people to know, learn and understand how these things happen. “There are many men or even older ladies on campus, who prey on new students and influence them into various acts one would later regret,” she said.

“I’m grateful to have been given an opportunity to use my talent and skills to share with the world some of the problems women face.”

Produced by Lonias Majoni and directed by Leroy Kandeya, “The Weekend Special” will premiere next month.

Majoni said they plan to further develop the film. “We will develop the film into a series as we continue conscientising young people on how to make informed decisions,” he said.

