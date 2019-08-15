Fun-filled weekend nigh

Arts Reporters

SUMMER is almost here and merrymakers are bracing for outdoor entertainment and at the same time say goodbye to confinements and fire braziers, while downing their favourite drinks.

Double delight for Doubles

All is set for Afro dancehall artiste Decide “Doubles WekwaMarange” Razerera’s pre-birthday bash at Motor Action Sports Club this Sunday.

The event will also see Papa Sodza, Patience Musa, Ba Love Zimbabwe, Khule Magodora and Ash Stylz, who will appear as guests.

Doubles — known for hits “Dzava Ngano” and “Kumba Kwedu” — said fans should come and celebrate with him and have a chance to listen to some of his latest singles.

The musician turns 29 on Monday.

The event is being hosted by Godfrey “Vokal” Bakasa.

ASM hosts red carpet affair at Friday Night Rumble

Local boxing organisation, ASM, is today set to host the “Friday Night Rumble” at Cresta Hotel Msasa, Harare.

The event will see socialites and celebrities attending the “Black tie” affair.

Some of the celebrities expected are South Africa-based Zimbabwean model cum-musician Vanessa Sibanda “Queen Vee” with fashion blogger and stylist Hollywood Lee as hostess.

Alick Macheso descends on Pamuzinda

After a long weekend that ended with a scintillating performance at the Zimbabwe Defences Forces Day celebrations held at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday, Sungura ace Alick Macheso will resume his music journey with a show at Pamuzinda Highway Escape in Harare tonight.

Tomorrow Macheso and his Orchestra Mberikwazvo will entertain families during a family show slated for Wedza Spacemen Bar in Glen Norah A in the capital.

Simon Mutambi performs in Mbare

The consistent sungura musician, who is basking in the glory of his latest album, “Hazvipere Mushe”, will tonight perform at Magaba Nite Club in Mbare.

Tomorrow Simon Mutambi travels to Mugoz Sports Bar located at Makaha Business Centre in Mutoko where he is alos expected to give his fans a taste of his new music.

Peter Moyo entertains in Mvurwi

The Utakataka Express heir will tonight travel to Mvurwi for a show at paShamwari Joe Nite Club where he is not new to the joint.

He is expected to showcase new dances he is working on in preparation for videos the Young Igwe is working on and to be released soon.

On Saturday, Peter Moyo will drive back to Harare for a show at Manucho at Malvern Shopping Centre, popularly known as paZindoga.

