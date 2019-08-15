JUST IN: Alleged abductions worry Gvt

Herald Reporter

Government is concerned with the cases of alleged abductions and torture of citizens by unknown assailants and is looking into the cases to ensure citizens are treated with dignity and respect.

There are fears that there could be a third force involved in the abductions and torture of citizens. Police have received cases of abductions as well as torture and investigations are underway.

In a statement today, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana said since the emergence of the Second Republic, there has been a force comprised of discharged and disgruntled former members of the old establishment who have shown determination to impair President Mnagangwa’s image and attract international outrage.

“We have noted with concern and distress reports of alleged abductions and torture of citizens by unknown assailants in Harare. Whilst the Zimbabwe Republic Police are still investigating these allegations and establishing their veracity, Government would like to inform the public of the following: Torture, arbitrary punishment and degrading treatment by anyone is contrary to the provisions of the Constitution and ethos of the Second Republic. As Government, we undertake to uphold the rights of citizens to be treated with dignity and respect,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said there were some traits that indicated that there could be a third force in the abductions of citizens that were bent on tarnishing the image of the President and Government .

“Since the emergence of the new dispensation, there has always been a force comprised of discharged and disgruntled of former members of the old establishment, of whom some are trained. These have shown a determination to impair President Mnangagwa’s image as a since reformer through various acts of malice and criminality in order to cause both local and international outrage.

“This is a Third force that we have reasonable grounds to be in existence. Its hands in the incidences of alleged violation of human rights, where established cannot be discounted.

“The police will leave no stone unturned in efforts to detect, and act upon any violation of human rights,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said Police were investigating reports made by Mr Morgan Gumbo (aged 46) of Mufakose who reported abduction and assault on Tuesday.

“Earlier in the day, there had been reported violent altercation between Mr Gumbo and Mr Shamboc Chivese, also of Mufakose over an allegation of abuse of Constituency Development Fund by Hon Susan Matsunga. This is reported to have degenerated into a fistfight and open threats were made. Police are investigating whether the alleged abduction and the said violent incident are related,” he said.

Blessing Kanotunga of Mufakose Mufakose also made a report of abduction and assault on 13 August 2019 while Tatenda Mombeyarara reported that he been abducted from Chitungwiza and assaulted on the night of 13 August 2019 before being dumped in Hatfield.

“These allegations and any other would be professionally investigated to their final conclusion and the outcome shared with the public,” he said.

