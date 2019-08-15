Reject riots, violent behaviour: President

Norman Muchemwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated his commitment to dialogue as the way forward to address the challenges facing the country as well as maintaining a peaceful socio-economic environment.

The President’s call comes at a time the opposition MDC-Alliance and their civil society partners are planning a purported peaceful demonstration Friday amid indications that the demos are likely going to turn violent.

In a tweet Thursday morning, President Mnangagwa, reiterating the same message of upholding peace that he had been preaching all week, especially at the National Heroes Acre on Monday and during the Defence Forces’ celebrations on Tuesday at the National Sports Stadium, said: “The recent national holidays remind us that our strongest asset is our unity. I reiterate my calls to all opposition leaders that my door remains open and my arms remain outstretched.

“Riots and destructive violence must be rejected; peaceful constructive dialogue are the way forward.”

The MDC-Alliance is planning demonstrations Friday which many have described as a ploy targeted at unseating a constitutionally elected government and previous such actions ended up violently, resulting in the death of innocent people and damaging of property worth thousands of dollars.

To that end, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a Press statement on violent indications of the planned demonstrations following the recovery of granite stones and catapults, among other weapons, meant to be used by the opposition elements in Harare.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the nation that based on the notification given by MDC-A to regulating authorities to hold demonstrations in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Masvingo, Mutare and surrounding towns on August 16, 19, 20, 21, and 22, intelligence and concrete evidence on the ground has revealed that, indeed, these so-called ‘peaceful’ demonstrations will turn out to be violent,” reads the statement.

ZRP further indicated that, “It is a fact that police recovered a substantial quantity of granite stones and catapults stashed in sacks and were delivered by two vehicles which had no registration number plates at corner Nelson Mandela Avenue and Innez Terrace, Harare, during the night of August 13.

“The vehicle went to drop sacks containing unknown items to some street kids at corner Robert Mugabe and Harare Streets, Copacabana commuter rank and disappeared. The sacks where then taken away by unidentified street kids who suddenly disappeared into the darkness.”

Police have warned members of the public that the police will impound vehicles being driven without registration plates, including Government vehicles, as they are being used for criminal activities.

Violent activities involving MDC-Alliance activists, reads the statement, have been reported in St Mary’s, Chitungwiza, where members of the public have been assaulted.

The group comprised a senior MDC-Alliance Chitungwiza official, who is currently out on bail for threateniing to violently remove a constitutionally elected government.

Investigations on the disturbances in Chitungwiza are currently underway.

ZRP has reiterated that the security services will not fold hands and allow violence, intimidation and destruction of property as violent acts are physically manifesting on the ground.

Members of the public have been urged to conduct their normal day-to-day activities and have been assured that law and order will prevail.

