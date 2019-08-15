International experts for PSL symposium

Langton Nyakwenda

Football experts from the La Liga and the Bundesliga are expected to deliver keynote addresses at a symposium to be hosted by the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in Victoria Falls from October 10-12.

According to PSL chief executive officer, Kenny Ndebele, this “first-ever” international football symposium will also be graced by officials from Fifa, the Swiss top flight league as well as delegates from South Africa.

Other delegates are expected from Cosafa, Kenya and Uganda Premier Leagues.

Ndebele told media Thursday morning that the purpose of this symposium was to “grow and market the PSL brand, create a networking forum for football stakeholders and share ideas for the benefit of football”.

“Since we are hosting this in Victoria Falls, you may ask why, the reason is we want to promote sport tourism.

“We will also discuss sport corporate governance and development, club licensing and its benefits, the future of football, globalisation of sports sponsorship, how football and its partners can realise commercial potential,” said Ndebele.

“Currently we have confirmation from the Bundesliga and the Swiss league, we have one from South Africa. From the La Liga, we might have some coming from there.

“We are looking at these, as perfect partners, we have lined up these speakers. Initially we were looking at local football experts but we, in our quest to make this event bigger, managed to get international and regional football experts, who will present at the symposium.

“We have also lined up topics that will be presented by Fifa delegates,” added Ndebele.

The Premier Soccer League expects to partner key corporate organisations in this event which they say will not only be open to football personalities.

“We are not restricting this to PSL governors only, but administrators and coaches. We have extended invitations to the Ministry of Sport, the SRC (Sport and Recreation Commission), Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, football coaches and officials. We will also extend invitations to other sporting codes like cricket and rugby.

