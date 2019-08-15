Zimbabwe: a powerless state

Power generation has dropped dramatically at the Kariba hydropower station, Zimbabwe’s primary source of electrical energy. In March output fell almost 600MW as a result of poor seasonal rains — from 1,476MW to 890MW. Late last week, according to the August 8 Zimbabwe Power Company generation report, it was producing just 250MW — and that output is unlikely to change until the rainy season starts in about October and water levels improve.

In addition, other local power stations — Munyati, Bulawayo, Harare and Hwange — were together producing less than 500MW last week. In other words, total generation stands at about 800MW, against an average demand of 1,400MW-1,600MW.

In the event of shortfalls, Zimbabwe usually imports electricity from its neighbours. But Mozambique’s Hidroeléctrica de Cahora Bassa and SA’s Eskom have been reluctant to supply the country after it failed to honour its financial commitments.

Initially, the country’s industrial areas were spared the power outages. But that has now changed: in the past 1½ months industrial hubs Harare and the second-largest city, Bulawayo, have experienced power cuts of up to 17 hours a day.

It’s put an already struggling manufacturing sector under further pressure. Reuters reported earlier this month that the power cuts alone cost manufacturers more than $200m since June — never mind the toll taken by years of underinvestment in the sector.

Manufacturing capacity utilisation — the percentage of total productive capacity being used — is at about 50%, says Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive Chris Mugaga. But he expects this to drop to 15%-20% in the near future.

Most manufacturing companies have been forced to use emergency generators to power their plants. It is, says Kumbirai Dube, an employee at the country’s largest tissue-manufacturing company, Softex, “the first time in more than 30 years that we’ve had to run the factory on a generator”.

Such decisions will prove costly, and potentially unsustainable, in the long run. Two weeks ago, authorities hiked fuel prices by more than 22% above the week before; and they followed this up with a 26% increase just last week. This is minuscule when compared with a 150% hike in January, which triggered violent protests.

On a year-to-date basis, fuel is up 545% this year.

Mugaga estimates the economy to be haemorrhaging about $150m each fortnight. “When we come up with that figure we are looking at many things, such as the lost hours, idle hours, future export losses and production losses,” he says. “Companies continue to pay salaries, even when they are not producing, and fixed costs such as rentals.”

It’s taking a severe toll, he says. “Most of Zimbabwe’s manufacturing companies do not mass produce. As a result, we don’t have the right economies of scale needed to manufacture efficiently and offset costs.”

Workers, too, are feeling the effect. Some companies have stopped running shifts, while others have put their workers on forced leave until the situation improves. It’s “a real crisis”, says Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa. “Many workers are facing job losses. Many others are being forced to go on unpaid leave, because there is nothing for them to do as a result of the power cuts. We are going to see widespread job losses unless the situation is mitigated.”