Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

Reports from South Africa indicate that cigarette mafia boss Simon Rudland survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday.

Announcing the tragedy Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said, “Have just heard that Simon Rudland was nearly assassinated by some gunman in South Africa. Grateful that he is now out of danger. Wish him speedy recovery, a good friend and brother.”

Simon Rudland is the co-owner of Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation and member of Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA).

According to News24 two assailants in a white car waited at the offices of FITA in Norwood, Johannesburg. As Rudland and his lawyer arrived for a FITA meeting, one man fired nine shots with a handgun to Rudland’s head area. One bullet struck him in the neck. He has since been hospitalised and is being kept in intensive care. The source said the suspects have been identified by way of CCTV.