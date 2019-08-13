Editorial Comment: Peace, tranquillity will lead us to prosperity

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have over the years guaranteed national security, peace, dignity and stability. Until today, it is the peace and tranquillity, the sense of continuity and the security guarantee that gives every Zimbabwean the reason to live and plan for the future.

It is good news, therefore, that President Mnangagwa says his Government is now focusing on reliable power supply, increased productivity, as peace and safety guarantees build up to vision 2030.

We all know that peace is of paramount importance to the country and that whatever we want to achieve, can only be achieved if peace prevails. The Defence Forces Day celebrations held yesterday remind us of the good work our gallant soldiers have done and are doing. May they keep it up!

It is fact that peace, is a low hanging fruit that can attract investors and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces should be lauded for bringing and maintaining the much needed peace to the country, despite a myriad of socio, political and economic challenges the country has faced.

Therefore, it is time to take advantage of the prevailing peace to boost national productivity in all sectors, with main focus on agriculture and mining sectors, among others, for the President is keen in turning around the fortunes of the country for the benefit of all.

That the President has set his eyes on reliable power supply is another big plus to national development and achievement of Vision 2030.

That electricity supply has been a major national harry in the past few months is not in question. What is also not in question is the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the country has reliable power supply. The Government has therefore, decided to import power from the region to ease electricity woes, dignify the nation and boost production.

We note that it is not an easy task to import enough power, given that Kariba Dam, the country’s main electricity supplier is on the verge of being decommissioned, owing to the water levels that have dropped to an unprecedented 29 percent at the hands of intermittent droughts in the source, the Barotse Plains in North West Zambia.

To this end, Government has concluded negotiations with South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, that will see the country receiving 400MW of electricity while paying US$890 000 weekly to service its legacy debt. Equally important is that similar talks and payment plans were being worked out with Hydro Cahora of Mozambique.

Zimbabwe owes Eskom and HCB about US$74 million in legacy debts and the route taken to pay debts is equally laudable.

It is therefore critical to note that Government, while implementing the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, is also seized with other critical matters to back up the national economy and move forward alongside other countries in the region and beyond.

All and sundry should know that there is life after the TSP, which is a short term economic blueprint that runs until next year. Their main purpose is to kick start the process of attaining Vision 2030. It is a necessary process we should go through in the country, painful as it is.

It is now incumbent upon us to support the Government in its effort to turnaround the fortunes of the country and achieve an upper middle income economy by 2030.

It is time for us to see reason and justification in all the programmes, including austerity measures, as they are necessary for a better future.

Finally, it is equally important to see reason to respect our gallant soldiers for the role they have played in keeping this country safe, for, no country is without enemies and detractors.

We are a proud nation today because we can stand against any aggressor. We are Zimbabweans. We must like and love our country. We must commit ourselves to the development of our country in all aspects while shunning violence and corruption.

Like this: Like Loading...