Devil hits back: Nigerian woman dies while ‘stoning the devil’ during hajj

Johannesburg – A Nigerian woman has died while “stoning the devil” while taking part in the annual Muslim pilgrimage or hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Dr Ibrahim Kana, said the woman’s death brings the total number of Nigerians who have died during the pilgrimage this year to nine.

”The deceased, a Lagos State pilgrim, collapsed at Jamrat and was brought to the hospital in Muna but died. She was hypertensive,” Kana said referring to the woman.

Kana made the announcement while updating journalists in regards to the activities of the NAHCON medical team, Sahara reporters reported.

Muslim pilgrims cast stones at a pillar symbolising the stoning of Satan, in a ritual called “Jamarat,” the last rite of the annual hajj, on the first day of Eid al-Adha.

Throwing stones at the three devils is part of the religious rites performed during the hajj but often the area where the stoning takes place is narrow and crowded, leading to people being crushed or trampled to death.

Last year 64 Pakistanis died in Saudi Arabia as more than two million pilgrims from around the world took part in the pilgrimage.

In 2015, 2 400 pilgrims were crushed or trampled to death.

African News Agency (ANA)

