LIVE-DEFENCE FORCES DAY CELEBRATIONS

1017: All is set for the National Defence Forces Day celebrations to be held at the National Sports Stadium today. President Mnangagwa is expected to officiate.
1020: Service chiefs have arrived for the celebrations.
1026: Vice President Mohadi arrives at the stadium amidst cheers from the crowd.
1037: Ululation and cheers from the crowd as President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa arrive at the National Sports Stadium.
1039: Th arrival of the President and the singing of the national anthem marks the beginning of the celebrations.
1043: The parade commander invites President Mnangagwa to inspect the Parade.
1048: The President finishes inspecting the Parade and takes his seat
1051: Delegations from the defence forces of South Africa and Lesotho are also present at the National Sports Stadium
1054: Chaplain-General Colonel Joseph Nyakudya is now giving a sermon.
1059: Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is now on the podium.
“We are humbled Your Excellency to host you as our guest honour at his occasion,” she says.
1101: Chinhoyi Stadium is filled to the brim as residents have turned up in their numbers to commemorate the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day. The main parade has just entered the stadium as we wait the arrival of guest of honour Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka
1102: Minister Muchinguri paid tribute to the SA defence forces for their assistance to the affected families in Manicaland due to cyclone Idai. She said the ZDF is not only there to guard the nation but also in carrying out community developmental projects in all the provinces of Zimbabwe
1110: She concludes her speech. Next is the outlining of Colours by the Airforce of Zimbabwe
1142: In Mashonaland Central, at Chipadze Stadium, the headquarters artillery brigade has mounted a parade as we await the arrival of Minister of State Senate Monica Mavhunga and other dignitaries
1202: President Mnangagwa will confer awards in honour of members of the ZDF who played outstanding roles in saving lives and assisting victims of cyclone Idai