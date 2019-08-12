MDC leaders to address nation on Wednesday

MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende says the opposition party is going to address the nation on Wednesday to give more clarity about the impending mass protest that has been called for the 16th of August.
In a statement, Hwende said, “We have noted all the questions being asked about the People’s March on Friday. The MDC will address the nation on Wednesday through a Press Conference. As you would imagine, we are not operating in a democracy, so some details will remain confidential for obvious reasons.”
Meanwhile has claimed that MDC has hired some people who participated in the Arab Spring to help the party in staging public protests in the country.
In a tweet on Sunday, police said one of the hired people recently participated in the staging of public demonstrations in Sudan that led to the ouster of then-president Omar al-Bashir.
“We are aware that some foreign nationals are now in the country on the pretext of being tourists yet they are activists who are working closely with the opposition political parties to organize the perceived demonstrations. The foreigners include one who is known for masterminding the Arab Spring and the recent Sudan clashes.” Said the police.
On Monday, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa promised to lead Zimbabweans to a prosperity saying that the country has everything it needs but lacks leadership.
Writing on Twitter Chamisa said, “It is leadership. This country has everything needed for prosperity and greatness. We have phenomenal goodwill globally upon fantastic human and natural resources locally. The turnaround will be quick and smart. We have low hanging fruits and easy wins. Lead we shall!”
In his heroes day message Chamisa said the liberation war heroes did not die for Zimbabwe to be in poverty.
“Our liberation heroes..None of the true pioneers, icons and actors of our liberation struggle fought for a life without bread, electricity, cash, jobs and fuel. Those who led, fought and supported the struggle didn’t sacrifice for this pain. Lets restore our dignity. The suffering must end!”Chamisa added.
MDC has called for a massive nationwide protests on the 16th, 19th and 20th of August.
The state is yet to respond to the application that the opposition party sent to notify them of the demos.