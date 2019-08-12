Chiwenga sends message to Zimbabweans from deathbed

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga

Ailing Vice President constantino Chiwenga has sent a message to the people of Zimbabwe wishing them to have a blessed Heroes day and Defense Forces day celebrations.

This message was conveyed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who said, “This morning I was phoned by the Vice President cde Chiwenga who conveyed his good wishes towards this day.”

Chiwenga who is holed up in China is suffering from multiple organ failure and is being attended by doctors form Zimbabwe, South Africa, China, India and Zimbabwe.

Last week Mnangagwa said Chiwenga has completed extensive medical tests in China where he was on a strict regimen that was imposed by Chinese, South African and other doctors almost two weeks ago.

In a statement, Mnangagwa said the retired army general is expected to start receiving specific medication for an undisclosed ailment.

“… The vice president has now completed extensive tests required by the Chinese medical team attending to him, thus paving the way for the commencement of actual treatment.

“While it is still too early in the treatment proves, I am advised that the vice president’s condition remains remarkably stable, with the initial strict regimen imposed on him at the time of his admission being gradually eased to allow greater access by close family members.” The statement said.

Chiwenga is credited for leading a November 2017 bloody coup that ended 37 years of Robert Mugabe’s iron rule.

The coup which was code named Operation restore order saw a number of Zimbabweans like CIO Boss Peter Munetsi being killed while some were left unaccounted for and others exiled.

Like this: Like Loading...