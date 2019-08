LIVE: Heroes Day Commemorations

1205:President Mnangagwa has concluded his speech.

1204:“The austerity measures we have taken are certainly necessary…I thus wish to thank all of our people for their resilience and further urge them to bear with us..together with unity of purpose we will succeed,” says the President adding that he received a phone call from Vice President Chiwenga this morning.

1201:“We shall continue to protect our freedom, our justice which our fallen heroes fought for and strengthen Constitutionalism….it is commendable that the newly reconstituted Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission has embarked on its task with clarity,”

1157:“Access to higher learning and tertiary institutions will be improved…the education system must speak and respond to the everyday needs of the people as well as improve our country’s competitive edge in the global economy,”

1154:He says the United Arab Emirates and India are assisting Zimbabwe in retooling the country’s hospitals.

1149:“I’m pleased to highlight the commendable progress the banking sector has achieved on the Interbank market…on average the Interbank trades US$5 million a day…I wish to once again to urge all citizens to deal honest and honourably in the conduct of all of dealing,”

1143:“Dialogue and constructive engagement must be encouraged…we must not be found wanting…we must run a good race and fight a good fight. Long live our heroes and heroines,” 1142:“The experience of war makes people value peace all the more…these heroes and heroines at this shrines and others at marked an unmarked graves..gave their lives to uphold this peace, this unity and freedom. Let’s honour them by dedicating ourselves to peace,” 1139:President Mnangagwa says the nations pays high tribute to the heroes and heroines who fought for the liberation of the country. 1132:Minister Mathema has now invited President Mnangagwa to address the gathering. 1118:Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema takes to the podium and invites a Minister of Religion to share a word. 1110:Hundreds of Chinhoyi residents have converged at the Chinhoyi Provincial Heroes Acre for the Heroes Day celebrations. Already at the venue are Chinhoyi Mayor Dyke Makunde, Local Government Deputy Minister Jenipher Mhlanga, several MPs and service chiefs. Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka will lead the provincial commemorations here in Chinhoyi. 1102:Thousands of people from all walks of life including service chiefs, diplomats, Government Ministers, Zanu PF supporters are gathered at the National Heroes Acre. President Mnangagwa has just arrived much to the applause of many chanting “ED pfee”. 1030:President Mnangagwa will today preside over the main Heroes Day commemorations, with thousands of people expected to converge at provincial and district centres countrywide to honour heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives to liberate the country from colonial bondage.

Like this: Like Loading...