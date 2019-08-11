Unite, focus on the economy: President….as nation marks 39th Heroes Day

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

President Mnangagwa yesterday called on Zimbabweans to remain united as the country marks Heroes Day today, and use their skills to overcome prevailing socio-economic challenges, which he described as a passing phase.

Addressing thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members attending the annual Zuva Ra Samuel commemorations at Defe Dopota Shrine in Gokwe North, President Mnangagwa said as the country remembered the gallant sons and daughters of the country today, who sacrificed their lives for independence and freedom must be cherished.

“Tomorrow (today) we are commemorating the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country,” he said. “We must enjoy that freedom. Today we are commemorating the prophet (Samuel), who preached love and unity.”

President Mnangagwa said a unitary state like Zimbabwe needed a united people who recognised their different roles and responsibilities.

“As Zimbabweans, we must not be found fighting over our inheritance, let us unite and use this resource we got from the Lord together,” he said. “Wherever you are, you might be a teacher, a farmer, where you are, do it with all your heart because that is your area of expertise to move Zimbabwe forward.

“At each given time, you should be doing something God given. You cannot aspire to be what you are not. Be satisfied with what you were given by the Lord and the country will move forward.

“I thank you for inviting me to ZCC. As I see all of you here as a church, I see the hand of Samuel. He didn’t die and I am here because of him. Let us love each other, let us be united. We have one national anthem, one national flag, Zimbabwe is a unitary state.

“If you are asleep and dream otherwise, wake up and pray, ask the Lord to give you the spirit to work for your country and we must be a united family.”

President Mnangagwa commended ZCC for working hand-in-hand with the Government in developing the country in areas such as

education and health.

“The church of ZCC works with Government and I thank you for that,” he said. “You preach unity and love, preach working together. The word of the Lord says kutenda kusina mabasa kwakafa. Faith without works is useless. Samuel preached the word and at the same time building.

“Even today, you are preaching and working just like what the word of the Lord says. I never expected to be President. I was a just an aide, but the Lord had his ways. He said I will jump the border, but will come back.

“God has a vision. We welcome everything from the Lord and we ask for goodness and mercy and we know that the Lord is our leader, we take guidance from him.”

ZCC leader Bishop Nehamiah Mutendi said in his address that the church was happy with the way the Second Republic was working tirelessly to uplift the livelihoods of Zimbabweans.

“I appreciate that you have work to do and you need God’s help,” he said. “God says you have to be brave to take your people to their inheritance. If God says it, then we can do it and that is why we have to be strong.

“Your Excellency, you are one of the people who were sent by the Lord. Your Excellency, you have heroes commemorations to prepare for, but you chose to come and pray with us here. We thank God. Zimbabwe will survive. It will soldier on under your leadership. We must stand fast and trust in God. You can be in power your Excellency, but God is in control and he is the one who put you in this position.”

