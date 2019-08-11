Zapu honours Dabengwa

Zapu will tomorrow honour late national hero Dumiso Dabengwa by converging at his Ntabazinduna homestead to commemorate Heroes Day, the party’s secretary-general Strike Mnkandla has said.

Dabengwa died in May in Kenya while being flown back home from India where he was receiving medical treatment.

He was declared a national hero, but was buried at his homestead as per his wish.

“We used to march from Lady Stanley Cemetery where other heroes like Lookout Masuku and Brigadier Charles Grey were laid to rest. Ethan Dube’s flag is also flown there and during this time of the year we would march with Dabengwa from Lady Stanley Cemetery to Stanley Square,” Mnkandla said.

“This was in celebrating the lives of our fallen heroes, but this year it would be the first time to celebrate the holiday without the Black Russian.”

He said this year’s Heroes Day holiday was gloomy because of the rapid collapse of the economy. Mnkandla said Zimbaweans were yet to enjoy the fruits of independence.

“There is a lot of mess in the country, economic hardships and others were killed during the Gukurahundi era without any explanation, we are still waiting for justice to prevail,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...