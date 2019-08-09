Mark Heroes, Defence Forces holidays in peace: Government

Victor Maphosa and Lynn Munjanja

Government has called upon people from all walks of life to take part in Heroes and Defence Forces commemorations in unity and peace.

Zimbabwe celebrates Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day annually on August 12 and 13, respectively, in honour of its sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives to liberate the nation from colonialism.

Addressing the media ahead of the commemorations in Harare yesterday, Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Cde Oliver Chidawu said it was important for the nation to come together in memory of the sacrifices by the gallant sons and daughters to liberate Zimbabwe.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, we have once again come to that time when our nation remembers our heroes and heroines of our protracted struggle for Independence, the Heroes Commemorations and the Defence Forces Day.

“As we gather on these important days in our national calendar, we remember the sacrifices that were made by our gallant comrades both living and departed, to liberate our country form the bondage of colonialism and neo-colonialism,” he said.

He said the new administration was aware of the economic hardships facing the nation and all efforts were being done to improve the lives of the masses.

“As the Second Republic, we are still battling for our economic emancipation as we strive to uplift the standards of living of our masses.

“We are aware of the economic hardships faced by the populace and we are doing everything possible to alleviate these challenges.

“Today, I wish to urge all patriotic Zimbabweans to come out in large numbers to show your support for our efforts as we commemorate our national Heroes Day on August 12 at the National Heroes Acre and our Defence Forces Day on August 13 at the National Sports Stadium.”

Minister Chidawu said transport will be availed to ferry people from all provinces for these commemorations.

“Forty buses will ferry people from the usual pick up points in Harare starting from 06:00 hours. Six buses will ferry people from Bulawayo, whilst all other provinces have been allocated one bus each on both days.

“It is essential that we show our commitment to peace and unity. Let us remain as law-abiding citizens who value our environmental cleanliness. Let us come in our large numbers on both the 12th and 13th of August at the National Heroes Acre and the National Sports Stadium respectively, “he said.

